Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM -0.9% ) reports Q2 production of 1.3M oz. of silver and 7.1K oz. of gold from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose mine in Mexico and Caylloma mine in Peru.

Production of silver and gold both fell 47% from the year-ago quarter.

Operations at the San Jose Mine were suspended for 54 days during April and May due to government mandated industry wide constraints related to COVID-19; Q2 silver production at the mine fell 52% Y/Y to 2.16M oz.

Fortuna says operations at the Caylloma mine were not disrupted even amid government mandated virus restrictions, as Q2 silver production increased 6% Y/Y to 244.9K oz.

The company on July 6 suspended operations for two weeks at Caylloma, and will sanitize and disinfect the mine site during the period.