Thinly traded micro cap Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX +11.8% ) jumps on a 5x surge in volume, on modest turnover of 697K shares, on the heels of the publication of a manuscript describing the mechanism of action of lead candidate ELX-02, in Phase 2 development for cystic fibrosis and cystinosis.

The manuscript titled, “ELX-02 Generates Protein via Premature Stop Codon Read-through Without Inducing Native Stop Codon Read-through Protein”, was just published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.

The company says the document shows that small molecule ELX-02, a ribosome modulator, mediates read-through of premature stop codons while maintaining the fidelity of stop codons found at the end of healthy transcripts demonstrating that translation integrity is preserved with target-therapeutic exposure of ELX-02 consistent with the favorable tolerability profile observed to date.