PPG (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-61.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (-30.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PPG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.