Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.39B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Q2 institutional securities net revenue consensus of $5.39B.