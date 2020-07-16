Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q2 reserve build of $4.0B exceeds the $3.8B consensus and $3.6B in Q1, primarily due to a weaker economic outlook related to the pandemic.

Q2 EPS of 37 cents vs. consensus of 28 cents; compares with 40 cents in Q1 and 74 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $5.12B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $5.25B and $4.76B in Q1.

Q2 net interest income ("FTE") of $10.8B compares with consensus estimate of $11.2B and $12.1B in Q1 and $12.2B in Q2 2019.

Q2 noninterest income of $11.5B vs. consensus of $10.7B and $10.6B in Q1 and $10.9B in the year-ago quarter.

Average loans and leases of $1.03T vs. $990.3B in Q1.

Average deposit balances of $1.66T vs. $1.44T in Q1.

Q2 consumer banking net income of $71M, impacted by the reserve build and lower net interest income; compares with $1.79B in Q1.

Q2 global wealth and investment management net income of $624M vs. $866M in Q1.

Q2 global markets net income of $726M vs. $1.71B in Q1; reports record firmwide investment banking fees up 57% to $2.2B.

