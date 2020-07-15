TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Christopher Cartwright outlined during a Barron's virtual event the company's difficult move away from mainframes to a new cloud server architecture, which has saved on costs as TransUnion aggregates data on 1.2B consumers from 90K lenders and 100K data sources.

In regard to COVID challenges, Cartwright said the pandemic took the company off a path to see double-digit organic revenue growth once again, although the mortgage business was strong in March. Declines in the insurance and data businesses have more than offset the mortgage upside. He pointed to a "steady" trend of improvement since April and said TransUnion is comfortable with the upside case scenario for a Q2 revenue decline of less than 10% and an adjusted EBITDA decline less than 25%.

Moving to data security, Cartwright said TransUnion's data collection is highly regulated. On cybersecurity, Cartwright reiterated that TransUnion the company is doing everything possible to prevent sophisticated "state actors" from accessing data. TransUnion's edge over competitors is in its tech evolution, he noted. Looking ahead, TransUnion is said to have its toes in the water of the artificial intelligence world.