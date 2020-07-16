Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q2 EPS of $1.96 flies past the $1.13 consensus as investment banking and equity and debt underwriting revenue surged during the quarter.

Compares with $1.01 in Q1 and $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter included intermittent net discrete tax expenses of $134M, which had an impact of 8 cents per diluted share.

Q2 net revenue of $13.4B vs. consensus of $10.4B and $9.49B in Q1 and $10.2B a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment increased by 40% to $866M as of June 30, 2020.

Q2 Institutional Securities net revenue of $7.98B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $5.39B; compares with $4.91B in Q1 and $5.11B in Q2 2019.