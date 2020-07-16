Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q2 EPS of $1.96 flies past the $1.13 consensus as investment banking and equity and debt underwriting revenue surged during the quarter.
Compares with $1.01 in Q1 and $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The current quarter included intermittent net discrete tax expenses of $134M, which had an impact of 8 cents per diluted share.
Q2 net revenue of $13.4B vs. consensus of $10.4B and $9.49B in Q1 and $10.2B a year earlier.
Morgan Stanley rises 0.6% in premarket trading.
Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment increased by 40% to $866M as of June 30, 2020.
Q2 Institutional Securities net revenue of $7.98B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $5.39B; compares with $4.91B in Q1 and $5.11B in Q2 2019.
Investment Banking net revenue jumped to $2.05B vs. $1.47B a year ago;
Equity underwriting increased to $882M from $546M and
Fixed income underwriting rose to $707M vs. $420M.
Wealth Management revenue of $4.68B vs. $4.04B in Q1 and $4.41B a year earlier.
Investment Management revenue of $886M vs. $692M in Q1 and $839M a year earlier.
Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
