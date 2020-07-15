Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTCQX:NMGRF +4.2% ) agrees with Pallinghurst, financing transactions totaling C$20M. Nouveau Monde will issue to Pallinghurst a secured convertible bond of C$15M.

Concurrently, Nouveau Monde has also entered into a royalty purchase agreement pursuant to which Pallinghurst has agreed to exchange its existing debt facility of ~C$5M into a net smelter return royalty on the Matawinie graphite mining project.

Convertible bond with conversion price of C$0.20, will bear annual interest rate of 15%, payable annually commencing on December 31, 2020.