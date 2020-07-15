Cinema-chain stocks are key movers today among media names, alongside a run of new analyst commentary.
Goldman Sachs started IMAX (IMAX +17.4%) at Buy with bullish comments on the company's positioning in the recovery, and launched coverage of Cinemark (CNK +14%) at Neutral.
Meanwhile, B. Riley FBR is out with updates (and updated lower price targets) on the sector ahead of Q2 reports. It's staying cautious on a rebound for fiscal 2020-2021, as it anticipates gradual film openings, but has a few names singled out for positive ratings.
The firm reiterated its own Buy rating on IMAX, and set a price target of $18 - implying 36% upside beyond today's 17%-plus gain in the stock.
It also reupped its Buy ratings on Marcus (MCS +12.2%), with a $27 price target implying 64% upside, and on ad company National CineMedia (NCMI +5.7%), where its $4.50 target implies 42% upside.
Meanwhile, it's reiterating its Neutral rating on top chain AMC (AMC +4.5%), where it has a $4 price target vs. today's $4.41 quote, and on Cinemark, where a $14 price target compares to today's $14.09 quote.