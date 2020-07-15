Cinema-chain stocks are key movers today among media names, alongside a run of new analyst commentary.

Goldman Sachs started IMAX (IMAX +17.4% ) at Buy with bullish comments on the company's positioning in the recovery, and launched coverage of Cinemark (CNK +14% ) at Neutral.

Meanwhile, B. Riley FBR is out with updates (and updated lower price targets) on the sector ahead of Q2 reports. It's staying cautious on a rebound for fiscal 2020-2021, as it anticipates gradual film openings, but has a few names singled out for positive ratings.

The firm reiterated its own Buy rating on IMAX, and set a price target of $18 - implying 36% upside beyond today's 17%-plus gain in the stock.

It also reupped its Buy ratings on Marcus (MCS +12.2% ), with a $27 price target implying 64% upside, and on ad company National CineMedia (NCMI +5.7% ), where its $4.50 target implies 42% upside.