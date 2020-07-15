J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (-10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.