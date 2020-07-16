Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) falls 3.3% in premarket trading after Q2 net revenue of $2.45B vs consensus of $2.48B and $2.62B in Q1 and $2.68B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 trading revenue of $193M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $196.8M and $188M in Q1 and $207M in Q2 2019.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 54 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 53 cents; compares with 62 cents in Q1 and 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"We gathered $137.4B in net new assets, with core net new assets totaling $46.6 billion before including the effects of the USAA acquisition and a large mutual fund clearing inflow," said CEO Walt Bettinger.

Q2 net interest revenue of $1.39B vs. consensus of $1.43B and $1.6B in Q1 and $1.61B in Q2 2019.

Q2 core net new assets rose 25% Y/Y to $46.6B.

Q2 total net new assets of $137.4M increased from $73.2M in Q1 and $37.2M in Q2 2019.

New brokerage accounts of 1.65M, reflecting its acquisition of USAA member accounts, vs. 609K in Q1 and 386K in Q2 2019.

Previously: Charles Schwab EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 16)