Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA -1.4% ) is cooling off a bit after a 40% jump in a week and reaching a new high of $10.00 earlier today.

The stock saw a 40% increase in accounts holding the stock on Robinhood over the last few days, which curiously coincided with Tesla's (TSLA -0.9% ) dazzling run.

If there was some ticker confusion behind the sudden intertest in TLSA, those investors will be holding stock of a company pursuing inhalation technology for COVID-19 patients instead of making electric vehicles.