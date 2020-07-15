London copper closed -1.7% to $6,386/ton as concerns fade for now over the outlook for supplies from South America.

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) and unionized workers at its Zaldivar mine entered into mediation with the government today in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike, which workers approved last week after rejecting a new contract offer.

The company also has until Friday to request government mediation at another of its copper mines, Centinela, where supervisors rejected a pay offer.

Peru's copper mines should be back to full production by the end of July after a two-month shutdown due to COVID-19, according to head of the local mine engineers institute there.

Copper has posted eight straight weekly gains as labor tensions and the spread of the virus in Chile raised alarm over the outlook for mine production.

Other potentially relevant tickers include FCX, RIO, BHP, VALE, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:FQVLF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC