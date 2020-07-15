Responding to bank CEOs' comments on the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari tweeted, "Perhaps they should raise capital" and linked a Financial Times opinion piece he wrote in April.

The piece suggests that "the most patriotic thing they [large banks] could do today would be to stop paying dividends and raise equity capital."

"In 2008, U.S. taxpayers injected about $200B of capital to strengthen banks," Kashkari wrote in April. "Raising that amount from private investors today, as a strong preventive measure, would ensure that large banks can support the economy over a broad range of virus scenarios."

In May, Kashkari said the U.S. economy won't recover until the virus is controlled and predicted an "uneven crawling back" to normal.

Related ETFs: XLF, KBE, BNKU, BNKD, BNKZ, BNKO, KNAB