Bloomberg sources say CommerceHub (OTCQB:CHUBB) is prepping a return to public trading in an IPO that could value the company at more than $2B.

The software maker is reportedly working with Morgan Stanley on the listing, which could happen in Q4 or 2021.

CommerceHub's software is used to fulfill orders and organize deliveries. The company's client list includes more than 12,000 retailers and brands, including Best Buy and Dell.

The pandemic-related shift to online shopping doubled CommerceHub's online order volume between March and June, according to the company.

CommerceHub was spun off from Liberty Interactive in 2016. In 2018, GTCR and Sycamore Partners took the company private for $1.1B.

No final decision has been made and details could change, but the tech IPO market is booming despite the pandemic. Shares of recently listed companies Lemonade and nCino have doubled since their debuts.