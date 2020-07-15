Strengthening its dominance in the 24' inboard boat market, MasterCraft Boat, subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holding (MCFT +5.3% ), launches its new model, NXT24, expanding the line-up to 13 models and NXT line to three models.

"Consumers are demanding larger, high performance tow boats at an accessible price point. Since 2015, the NXT has answered that demand, delivering the most fun on the water while welcoming new boaters and their families into the MasterCraft family," CEO & chairman Fred Brightbill commented.

According to data from Boatsetter, U.S.-based peer-to-peer boat rental platform, 270% Y/Y growth was recorded in June traffic with 74% rise in bookings and 40% increase in platform listings.

June industry-wide boat rentals search demand increased 90% Y/Y. Amid the ongoing pandemic denting travel plans, boat rentals demand is seen rising further.