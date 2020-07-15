Energy Transfer (ET +4.5% ) jumps to its highest since the July 6 shutdown order for the Dakota Access Pipeline, after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday granted an administrative stay while it considers whether the line should be shut to address permitting issues dating to 2017.

Lawyers representing Native American tribes say they will file a response by next week opposing the order to keep the oil flowing.

Tuesday's ruling means the pipeline can continue to operate for now, but the order is meant to be short-term in nature, and attorneys for the tribes say they expect to file a response opposing a longer-term emergency stay motion by next week.