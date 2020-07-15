Consumers split on COVID lasting 1 or 2 years - Cleveland Fed

Consumers are evenly split between COVID-19 lasting a year or 2 years, according to the latest survey results from the Cleveland Fed.
On a day when the market is rallying on optimism about a quicker return to normalcy and consumer-driven stocks are leading, the Cleveland Fed's weekly numbers show an overall continuation of the gentle decline in those making major financial adjustments due to the pandemic.
The percentage of those that think COVID will last 1 year stands at 32.7%, with expectations for 2 years having moved up to 33.7%. Those expecting it to last 6 months is at 12.5%, down from 55.3% in March.
Confidence in the labor market is also rising, with those fearing layoffs at 29.8%. While still very large, its down from its high readings of more than 50%.
One concern that remains stubbornly high is the percentage of those refraining from large planned purchases, at 61.5%. That doesn't bode well for retailers, especially with federal supplemental jobless benefits expiring in 10 days.
Looking to GDP, consumers now expect an implied impact of -6%, much smaller than the -20% predicted in March and April.
The SPDR Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) is up 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) is flat.