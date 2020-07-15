Consumers split on COVID-19 lasting 1 or 2 years - Cleveland Fed

Consumers are evenly split between COVID-19 lasting a year or 2 years, according to the latest survey results from the Cleveland Fed.

On a day when the market is rallying on optimism about a quicker return to normalcy and consumer-driven stocks are leading, the Cleveland Fed's weekly numbers show an overall continuation of the gentle decline in those making major financial adjustments due to the pandemic.

The percentage of those that think COVID-19 will last 1 year stands at 32.7%, with expectations for 2 years having moved up to 33.7%. Those expecting it to last 6 months is at 12.5%, down from 55.3% in March.