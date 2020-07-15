First Solar (FSLR -2% ) tips lower as GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with a $35.80 price target, citing increasing margin concerns and excessive valuation.

Johnson also highlights the sharp drop in U.S. module ASPs at a time when the company is actively trying to secure volumes for 2021-22.

Noting recent checks that suggest First Solar will see further cost inefficiencies in ramping its new Series 6 capacity, Johnson argues that consensus estimates showing gross margin rising from 17% in Q1 to 22% in Q2, 23% in FY 2020 and 26% in 2021 likely will prove too aggressive.

FSLR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.