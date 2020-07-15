Carlyle Group (CG +1.8% ) and a consortium backed by Cairn Energy are among the bidders for Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A +1.3% ) onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets, Reuters reports.

Bids for the assets likely will come in much lower than initial estimates of up to $1B due to the weaker outlook for global oil and gas prices, according to the report.

Shell launched a process at the end of November to sell its onshore upstream assets in the Western Desert, but progress has been slowed by the pandemic, which limited travel and led to a collapse in oil and gas prices.

The portfolio includes stakes in 19 oil and gas leases of which Shell's working interest included production of ~100K boe/day in 2018.