Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) workers who can work from home can now do so until January 8.

In May, the company had extended the return to work deadline to at least October 2.

Amazon says it has invested "significant funds and resources" to ensure the safety of those who choose to return to work, including social distancing measures, temperature checks, and face masks.

Amazon has faced global scrutiny and worker strikes regarding its worker safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech giants Facebook, Google, and Apple don't expect their workers to return to the office before the end of the year. Twitter is allowing employees to work from home "forever."