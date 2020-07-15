The Fed's aggressive moves in late March to keep credit markets functioning helped JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.3% ), Citigroup (C +3.0% ), and Goldman Sachs (GS +1.3% ) pull in $10B as their bond traders acted on big market swings and their bankers arranged a wave of debt deals for companies eager to raise cash, Bloomberg reports.

"Goldman's earnings this quarter were too good — almost indecent," Octavio Marenzi, CEO of capital markets consultancey Opimas told Bloomberg.

The Fed's moves to inject trillions of dollars into markets to keep credit flowing primarily benefited investment banks, he added. "This will lead to calls for the government to do more to help Main Street rather than Wall Street."

Bloomberg calculated the $10B figure by subtracting the $10.4B-per-quarter average that C, GS, and JPM's fixed-income trading and debt underwriting businesses usually generate from $20.5B they took in in Q2.

Goldman's FICC generated net quarterly revenue of $4.24B, its highest quarterly performance in nine years.

At Citi, Fixed Income Markets revenue of $5.06B surged 68% Y/Y.

And Fixed Income Markets revenue at JPMorgan soared 99% Y/Y to $7.3B, driven by strong performance across products, particularly in Rates, Currencies & Emerging Markets and Credit.

Don't expect the banks to repeat this kind of performance in Q3, though.

KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl doesn't expect a repeat of this quarter's trading and investment banking results, he said in a note on Goldman's earnings.

Citi expects trading revenue to "normalize," and JPMorgan said trading revenue may fall by half in coming quarters and investment banking fees are likely to slip as well.