Premier Oil's (OTCPK:PMOIF -9.9% ) expects to book a $300M -$500M non-cash impairment at its first-half results, due to lower oil price expectations, while expects to be free cash flow positive (after interest) for full year 2020.

Production averaged at 67.3K boepd, and forecasts FY output of between 65,000 and 70,000 boe/day.

Expects its output to rise by 17,000 boepd from September after BP sweetened the sale of North Sea assets to Premier last month.

Further growth is expected from the Solan field at 10,000 boepd later this year and another 20 - 25K boepd when its Tolmount gas project comes online in Q2 of 2021.

The company's CEO also said that the company is seeking a 4 to 5 year extension to debt due next year, about twice as long as first envisaged. Net debt is at $1.97B at end-June, almost at same levels as of December.