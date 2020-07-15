Barclays has launched coverage of key communications-tower stocks, with targets on the high side of the Street for its favorites.

The stocks are lower overall today against a generally higher market. American Tower (AMT -0.4% ) gets an Overweight rating and a price target of $296 (slightly off a Street high of $315); that target is above average, though, and implies 22% upside.

Crown Castle International (CCI -0.9% ) is also fitted with a new Overweight rating, and a price target of $197 (just off a Street high of $200); that target implies 17% upside.