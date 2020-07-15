Credit Suisse walks away from meetings with Home Depot (HD -0.1% ) management with a positive vibe on the retailer.

"We came away constructive on the outlook, incl. the potential for stronger share gains as a result of the company’s key strategic investments, as well as for the industry tailwinds to be stronger related to COVID. Against an already healthy housing backdrop, that should mitigate the broader consumer cyclical risks to some extent, and potentially support stronger earnings this year and next, making this one of the better stories in our group."

The firm lifts estimates on Home Depot to reflect trends observed to date, even though HD management didn't issue any specific guidance.

CS now sees FY20 EPS of $10.25 vs. $10.08 consensus and FY21 EPS of $11.22 vs. $11.19 consensus. An Outperform rating and price target of $269 are kept in place.