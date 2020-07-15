U.S. corporate debt rating downgrades hit record in Q2, S&P says
Jul. 15, 2020
- U.S. corporate downgrades reached a record high of 414 in Q2, as the pandemic-induced recession deepened, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
- It's the first time that quarterly downgrades have exceeded 400 and easily tops the prior peak of 331 in Q1 2009.
- Monthly downgrades peaked in April at 268 before declining in May and June.
- The sudden recession hit lower-rated companies the most; 92% of downgrades were below investment grade.
- Negative bias — the percentage of issuer credit ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch with negative implications — for speculative-grade companies reached a record high, at 52%.
- Expects corporate credit measures to lag the economic recovery as all sectors currently show a negative bias above their long-term average.
- Negative bias in the automotive sector jumped 37 percentage points to 83% and is the highest of all sectors; oil and gas sector's negative bias is the next highest at 81%.
- The number of fallen angels declined in the quarter to six from 13 in Q1.
