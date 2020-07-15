U.S. corporate debt rating downgrades hit record in Q2, S&P says

  • U.S. corporate downgrades reached a record high of 414 in Q2, as the pandemic-induced recession deepened, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
  • It's the first time that quarterly downgrades have exceeded 400 and easily tops the prior peak of 331 in Q1 2009.
  • Monthly downgrades peaked in April at 268 before declining in May and June.
  • The sudden recession hit lower-rated companies the most; 92% of downgrades were below investment grade.
  • Negative bias — the percentage of issuer credit ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch with negative implications — for speculative-grade companies reached a record high, at 52%.
  • Expects corporate credit measures to lag the economic recovery as all sectors currently show a negative bias above their long-term average.
  • Negative bias in the automotive sector jumped 37 percentage points to 83% and is the highest of all sectors; oil and gas sector's negative bias is the next highest at 81%.
  • The number of fallen angels declined in the quarter to six from 13 in Q1.
  • ETFs: HYG, JNK, HYT, JQC
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.