Black Tusk Resources closes flow-through private placement

Jul. 15, 2020 3:42 PM ETBlack Tusk Resources Inc. (BTKRF)BTKRFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Black Tusk Resources (OTCPK:BTKRF) closed its previously announced flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of ~$1.02M.
  • Issued a total of 3,125,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.08 per share and 9,562,500 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit.
  • Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a non-flow-through share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year term.
  • Previously: Black Tusk Resources announces flow-through private placement (June 7, 2019)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.