Black Tusk Resources closes flow-through private placement
Jul. 15, 2020 3:42 PM ETBlack Tusk Resources Inc. (BTKRF)BTKRFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Black Tusk Resources (OTCPK:BTKRF) closed its previously announced flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of ~$1.02M.
- Issued a total of 3,125,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.08 per share and 9,562,500 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit.
- Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a non-flow-through share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year term.
