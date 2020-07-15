EDP-Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) says it agreed to buy Spanish electricity company Viesgo from Macquarie funds in a deal worth €2B ($2.28B) including debt.

EDP says the deal, which will more than double its presence in electricity distribution in Spain, would be financed through a rights issue worth just over €1B euros.

EDP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets also agree to establish a long-term electricity distribution partnership in Spain, in which MIRA will own a 24.9% stake in EDP's Spanish electricity distribution unit ERedes and in Viesgo's electricity distribution units.

The Portugese company's CEO and renewable energy head recently were suspended as part of a corruption probe.