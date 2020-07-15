General Electric's (GE +3.8% ) industrial cash flow will come in positive in 2020, says UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier in a view that's out of step with the Wall Street consensus for a cash burn of ~$2.5B this year.

A more bullish Mittermaier upwardly revises his aviation free cash flow forecast from negative $200M to positive $200M to account for $700M in cash inflows from Boeing related to payments for the LEAP engine, which powers the grounded 737 MAX jet; Boeing is still paying suppliers in an effort to help them through their current struggles.

Earlier in 2020, Q2 industrial free cash flow was supposed to be roughly zero, but estimates have fallen because of the COVID-induced collapse in commercial air travel.

GE has said it is "confident" it can achieve positive free cash flow in 2021 because of the "initial signs of improvement in end markets, actions taken to reduce cost and preserve cash, and a lean transformation underway at the company."