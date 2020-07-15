Stocks end higher as rotation trade holds up

The market posted solid gains as money continued to move into more beaten-down names and away from techs.

The S&P closed up 0.9% , the Dow ended up 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6% . (More numbers here.)

The rotational trade held up for a strong close, although not as much as was indicated early on when vaccine excitement was gripping the market.

The Materials sector is now outperforming Information Technology for the past month, up 8% vs. up 7.7%.

Industrials were the strongest sector, with the airlines the best-performing shares. American jumped about 16% .

The Fab 5 megacaps sat out the rally, with Amazon down again. Amazon shares are off 6.1% in the last three sessions.

The broader market followed a familiar recent pattern of big moves in the last hour of trading, although this one was more choppy.

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished above $320 for the first time since June 9. It's next target would be the June 8 close of $323.20, where the market retreated from during today's session.