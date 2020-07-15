Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) names Alexis Maged as head of credit, a new role to oversee credit underwriting, portfolio management, and workout functions across the firm.

Also, the firm names Jeff Walwyn as head of non-tech underwriting, overseeing the day-to-day credit underwriting of non-technology investments at the company.

Maged joined Owl Rock at its inception as a managing director and head of underwriting and portfolio management.

Walwyn started at Owl Rock in 2017 as a principal on the firm's underwriting team and was promoted to managing director in 2019.