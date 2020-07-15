Ball Corp. (BLL -5.7% ) and Crown Holdings (CCK -2.5% ) plunged sharply in the final hour of trading following a report that CanPack plans to invest $366M to build an aluminum can manufacturing facility and operations center near Scranton, Pa.

Citi analysts say CanPack's first U.S. plant would be a negative for Ball, Crown and Ardagh (NYSE:ARD) given the company's history of affecting local markets through greenfield operations, most recently in Brazil and Colombia.

The facility reportedly plans to employ more than 400 people and is expected to be up and running by Q4 2021; based on the number of employees, Citi thinks the plant may have a 2B-plus can capacity.