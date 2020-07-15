Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) appoints Michael Colglazier as the company's new CEO and George Whitesides as Chief Space Officer. The new roles will become effective on July 20.

Colglazier joins Virgin Galactic following a long career at Disney, bringing over three decades of experience in developing and growing consumer-oriented multi-billion dollar businesses strategically, commercially, and operationally.

Meanwhile, current CEO George Whitesides transitions to his new role to focus on developing the company's future business opportunities, including point-to-point hypersonic travel and orbital space travel. He will also chair the company’s Space Advisory Board, and in conjunction with his new role will step down from the board of directors.

Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 4.56% in AH trading.

Source: Press Release