At its annual meeting, RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) shareholders voted in favor of its planned sale of its OEM business to a PE firm for $480M in cash.

When the transaction closes, President & CEO Camille Farhat will retire and vacate his board seat. RTI President of Global Spine Terry Rich will succeed him.

They also backed the change in the company name to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new ticker "SRGA" at the open on Thursday, July 23.