Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) reports preliminary Q2 core EPS of $1.22, beating the average analyst estimate of 91 cents.

HIG estimates Q2 incurred losses related to COVID-19 of $251M before tax, or $198M after tax. That figure includes incurred losses in property & casualty of $213M before tax, largely comprised of reserves for business interruption claims on property policies, workers’ compensation net of favorable frequency, and financial lines.

Expected COVID-19 incurred losses in group benefits of $38M, before tax, relate mostly to group life claims.

The Q2 core EPS estimate includes the benefit of favorable frequency in personal lines auto, partly offset by related refund of $81M to personal lines auto customers.

In Q2, the company expects to reduce its estimate of audit premiums due from business customers by $100M, principally on workers’ compensation policies due to lower estimated payrolls, though the net effect on income is expected to be a decrease of $34M, before tax, due to the related reduction in incurred losses and commissions.