Uber (NYSE:UBER) is holding talks with those interested in taking a stake in its Uber Freight division, Bloomberg reports.

Those discussions cover raising $500M in a round that would give the business a stand-alone valuation of about $4B, according to the report.

The Freight division is a stand-alone subsidiary, launched three years ago as a broker to connect truck drivers with shipping companies. It focuses on North American and Europe, having signed agreements not to launch operations in China and other markets where it once operated.

Uber Freight boosted revenues in Q1 57% to $199M, and losses widened to $64M.