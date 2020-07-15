Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +5.6% after-hours as it reports a smaller than forecast Q2 loss that also was toward the high end of last week's company guidance for breakeven to a $0.08/share loss.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA before items fell 59% Y/Y to $185M vs. last week's guidance of $175M-$190M.

The company says its overall Q2 third-party aluminum shipment volume rose ~9% Y/Y, primarily due to the continued progress of the restart of the Aluminerie de Bécancour smelter in Quebec.

Alcoa forecasts FY 2020 aluminum shipments of 2.9M-3M metric tons, alumina shipments of 13.6M-13.7M mt and bauxite shipments of 48M-49M dry mt.

Through a combination of strategic actions, 2020 programs and COVID-19 response actions, Alcoa says it is on track to save or defer $900M in cash spend in 2020.