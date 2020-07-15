Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) trades down 2.11% AH despite reporting Q2 revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA ahead of estimates.

Gross profit fell to 57.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 61.0% a year ago, reflecting product mix changes and sales deleverage as a result of COVID-19.

Looking ahead, the company expects to meet its liquidity needs from operating cash flows and its existing credit facility, while funding growth initiatives and other longer-term opportunities. No full-year guidance was issued by the company.

Previously: Sleep Number EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (July 15)