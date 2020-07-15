Elevate Credit's (NYSE:ELVT) brand Rise enters into partnership with SpringFour, a social impact fintech company.

Under the partnership, all Rise customers will gain access to SpringFour’s database of trusted local, state and national financial wellness resources.

The services are available at no cost and will complement other free services such as financial literacy videos and credit monitoring.

“Data from our own Center for the New Middle Class shows that non-prime Americans, defined as those with credit scores below 700, face the biggest financial obstacles. To the extent we can help consumers better understand financial health best practices, or get them the help they need from other trusted organizations through our new link to SpringFour, we will continue to work hard to make such resources available.”, says jason Harvison, President and CEO.

Source: Press Release