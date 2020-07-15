Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) slides 2.5% in after-hours trading after launching an offering of $200M of exchangeable senior notes due 2025 in a private placement.

Colony's operating subsidiary intends to use the proceeds to either repurchase a portion of Colony's 3.875% convertible senior notes due 2021 before maturity or to repay them at maturity. Any remaining proceeds would go to general corporate purposes.

The notes of Colony Capital Operating Company’s senior unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. They'll be exchangeable at the option of the holders at any time into shares of Colony Capital Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, unless the notes have been previously repurchased or redeemed by the operating company.

The offering comes after Colony announced that its Digital Colony division will get a $400M investment from Wafra.