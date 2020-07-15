Hackers breach a hots of high-profile Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) accounts, including Elon Musk and Bill Gates this afternoon, enticing people to send Bitcoin.

The message tweeted via Gates' account reads: “Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.

"It then provided a BTC address, adding “Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy!”

The accounts of Kanye West, Uber and Apple were also hacked.

The account listed in the hack has received $107K.

The tweets have since been deleted. Other accounts were also targeted, CNBC reports.