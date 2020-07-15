Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) confirms it's exploring a spin-off of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW), in order to unlock value for shareholders.

Shares in DELL are up 6.4% after hours; VMware is up 3.8% .

It says in that eventuality, it would negotiate terms consistent with keeping an investment-grade rating for both companies. That would mean a special cash dividend by VMware, paid on a pro rata basis to all VMware shareholders.

It would also formalize "mutually beneficial" commercial arrangements similar to the status quo, including go-to-market, services, research and development, and intellectual property agreements.

No spin-off would happen prior to September 2021, and any spin-off would be intended to qualify as federal income tax-free.

Dell says it's evaluating a range of options, including maintaining current ownership.

Schedule 13D filing with more detail