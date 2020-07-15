CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) estimates Q2 net catastrophe losses of $182M related to COVID-19, $61M related to civil unrest, and $58M related primarily to severe weather-related events.

The COVID-19 estimate doesn't include the impact from lower current accident year losses associated with favorable frequency due to shelter in place conditions, since those benefits only apply to a portion of the portfolio of healthcare, construction, and property coverages and have seen limited benefit.

As part of CNA's annual review of mass tort exposures, CNA expects to recognize unfavorable prior period development of $50M pretax, primarily due to New York reviver statute-related claims.

Expects to report a pretax underwriting loss of $210M for Q2.

Including the favorable impact from limited partnerships, common stock, and non-redeemable preferred stock investments and reflecting the equity market rebound during the period, CNA expects to report net income of $151M and core income of $99M for the quarter, subject to final quarter-end procedures.