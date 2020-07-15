London's Telegraph reports that results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 [ADZ1222 by licensee AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)] in healthy volunteers showed that it triggered a "double defense" immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Researchers noted that administration of the candidate produced both antibodies and killer T cells. The response, if confirmed, has significant implications for sustained immunity since antibodies may fade away within months while T cells remain in circulation for years.