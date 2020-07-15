Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY) say they will become "Stellantis" after their merger is complete early next year.

The name, with roots in the Latin verb "stello," meaning "to brighten with stars," is inspired by "this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility," the companies say.

Despite the difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies say they are pressing ahead with the combination, and the deal is still on track to close in early 2021.