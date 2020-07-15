First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) gets a new unsecured term loan facility to refinance its $200M facility that was previously scheduled to mature on Jan. 29, 2021.

The new loan has an initial maturity date of July 15, 2021 and is subject to two one-year extension options at the First Industrial's discretion, subject to certain conditions.

The new loan features interest-only payments and now bears an interest rate of LIBOR + 150 basis points.

"This transaction extends our maturities and improves our financial flexibility as the economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19," said CFO Scott Musil.

First Industrial also entered new interest rate swap agreements that convert the loan to a fixed interest rate of 2.49% beginning in February 2021.

Earlier this month, FR agreed to issue $300M of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.81%.