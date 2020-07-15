GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) reports Q2 oil and gas production fell to 36.9K boe/day due to temporary shut-ins, no drilling activity and limited maintenance works during the quarter.

The company says it achieved more than $290M in ongoing cost savings and capital investment reductions across its, including salary reductions.

GeoPark says it has reopened 70%-80% of temporary production shut-ins totaling 6,500-7,500 boe/day and is resuming its drilling campaign in H2 with 6-8 gross wells in the Llanos 34 block and 1-2 gross wells in the non-operated CPO-5 block.