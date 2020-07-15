Leo Holdings (NYSE:LHC) and Digital Media Solutions completed their earlier announced business combination for total enterprise value of $757M.

The agreement was approved by Leo’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on July 14, 2020.

On transaction completion, Leo changed its name to Digital Media Solutions and its Class A common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "DMS" and "DMS WS" respectively, from July 16, 2020.

No changes in the leadership team.