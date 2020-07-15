via CNBC

The culling of 25K front-line employees would amount to nearly 20% of the company's workforce.

American (NASDAQ:AAL) is urging workers to take new buyout and retirement packages in order to lighten up payrolls as quickly as possible. Under the terms of the $25B federal payroll support, the company isn't allowed to cut jobs or pay through September 30.

Earlier this month, American said it had about 20K more employees than needed for what will be a reduced fall schedule. United Air last week said it would need to cut nearly 36K employees, or about 40% of its workforce.

Southwest Airlines this week said it needed passenger numbers to triple by year-end to avoid layoffs.